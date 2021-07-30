Nambucca Heads Squash Club serves up new competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Heads Squash Club served up a new competition last Wednesday with the match of the round being a classic contest of experience versus youth between Peter Budd and Jake Hicks.

Peter has been playing at the Nambucca Squash Club for over 40 years and the former line one player had his work cut out against teenager Jake Hicks.

Peter is in his sixties and relies on shots and experience whereas Jake is on the rise after being promoted from line three and is brimming with energy and skill.

Club President Bruce Graham said it was an interesting contest of fine margins.

“It was a really tight match but on this occasion it was the experience of Peter that prevailed.

“Peter is in his sixties and helps with the development of the up and coming players like Jake to help them fine-tune their skills.

“Peter still has many weapons on the squash court, he is widely known to have the best boast on the coast, he forces his opponent into the back of the court with good length and then unleashes the boast for the winner.

“In contrast Jake Hicks started as a Nambucca Junior about five years ago where his natural skills were evident at a very early stage.

“His development as a quality player was made more obvious by the recent narrow loss to Peter, by the smallest of margins.

“Peter was on his last legs but managed to prevail 2-1 in games, however the squash gallery is widely tipping Jake to win their next encounter,” said Bruce.

By David WIGLEY