Nambucca Heads Tennis Club and U3A Combine to Promote Tennis

THE U3A Tennis Group have just finished a four week coaching course.

This was held on Saturday afternoon at Gordon Park, Nambucca Heads.

We are very fortunate to have John Durban do the coaching.

John is a Professional Coach who is now retired.

Whether you are a beginner or a lapsed tennis player from way back you will certainly learn from John.

He makes it fun while giving you the techniques and basics in stroke play.

The home for tennis in Nambucca Heads is Gordon Park.

You also won’t get a better location just 100 metres from the picturesque Nambucca River with cooling breezes over summer, although the breeze often gets the blame for a missed serve.

Remember to consider joining up for the next coaching session when registrations for all U3A Courses are held in February next year.

All skill levels are welcome.

Come along and enjoy your tennis, meet new people, have a chat with exercise thrown in as a bonus.

The U3A Coordinator is Greg Artlett while the Nambucca Heads Tennis Club is a great supporter of the program and they would welcome new members especially these graduates.

Greg is happy to take calls from any interested players on 0427689400.

By Bruce REDMAN