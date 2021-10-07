Nambucca Healthcare Centre offering Pfizer Vaccination Clinics Nambucca Valley Nambucca Valley News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - October 7, 2021 Cars lined up for drive through testing at the Plaza. NAMBUCCA Healthcare Centre is offering Pfizer vaccination clinics from Wednesday 6 October for people in the Mandated, Frontline Worker and Essential Services priority groups. The clinics will run in the afternoons from 2:00pm Monday to Thursday, from the popup clinic in the Nambucca Plaza carpark. “From November we will be opening daily walk-in clinics, mornings as well as afternoons, to the general public,” said Nambucca Healthcare Centre General Manager Sheree Smith.