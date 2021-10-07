Nambucca Healthcare Centre offering Pfizer Vaccination Clinics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Healthcare Centre is offering Pfizer vaccination clinics from Wednesday 6 October for people in the Mandated, Frontline Worker and Essential Services priority groups.

The clinics will run in the afternoons from 2:00pm Monday to Thursday, from the popup clinic in the Nambucca Plaza carpark.

“From November we will be opening daily walk-in clinics, mornings as well as afternoons, to the general public,” said Nambucca Healthcare Centre General Manager Sheree Smith.