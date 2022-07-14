Nambucca Ladies Fours Champions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA ladies have completed the Club Fours Championships and as promised, there were some great contests between the ladies.

Joan Haigh, Margaret Duffus, Michelle Fredericks and Gloria Richardson were the Champions for 2022, with a strong win over Ann Marie Johnson, Teresa Meehan, Chris Davis (in for N. Blackford, who had COVID) and Elaine Fleming.

Thursday Social bowls has had great numbers and again, a fun morning is had by all those who attend.

Sure, there is the odd wrong bias and long and short bowls, but we are all there to keep improving and enjoy the game with friends.

By Nerida BLACKFORD