Nambucca LGA eligible for Sport Australia Regional Sports Event Funding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SPORT Australia has announced $1.9 million in Regional Sports Events Funding to support community sporting events, with an aim of kickstarting local economies and encouraging visitors back after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants will also assist rural and regional communities that have been affected by flooding and natural disasters.

Minister for Sport, Richard Colbeck, said that LGAs outside the major cities will benefit from the $1.9 million investment from Sport Australia.

“Sport is often the glue that brings rural and regional communities together and this program aims to fast-track the recovery from what’s been a very challenging period for these parts of Australia,” Minister Colbeck said.

“Local sporting clubs and associations play an incredibly important role in regional Australia and through this fund, the Australian Government is encouraging communities to come together and celebrate through sport.

“Staging these events in regional and remote communities will also benefit the small businesses that are central to local economies across the country.”

Over 400 Local Governments are eligible to apply for stream one ($1,000-$10,000) and stream two ($15,000-$50,000) in funding, including Nambucca Valley Council.

Council is encouraged to work with local sporting clubs and organisations to deliver sporting events, ranging from ‘come and try days’ to larger elite sporting exhibitions and state level competitions, to the local community.

“This program encourages LGAs to be creative in how they re-engage with their communities through sport and will have substantial flow on effects throughout the rest of the community,” Sport Australia’s Acting CEO Rob Dalton said.

Pat Conaghan, Federal Member for Cowper, said the grant availability would help kick-start local events after the impact of the pandemic.

“The role of sport in our communities can’t be undersold.

“It’s often the glue that brings people together across our region and beyond, and this program aims to fast-track the recovery of local sport after what’s been a very challenging period for us all,” Mr Conaghan said.

“Sporting clubs and associations play an incredibly important role in Cowper and through this fund, the Australian Government is encouraging our community to come together and celebrate through sport.

“Staging these events will also benefit the Mid North Coast’s small businesses that are the foundation of our local economy.”

For more information please visit: https://www.sportaus.gov.au/grants_and_funding/regional-sport-events-fund.

By Tara CAMPBELL