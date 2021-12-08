Nambucca Lions are inviting shop owners to decorate their windows for Xmas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER all their decorating of the main street in Nambucca Head last week the Nambucca Heads Lions Club are inviting shop owners to pull out their tinsel and help liven up the street for Christmas.

Mr John Mills, a long term Lions member, told News Of The Area that the competition is up and running.

“It would be great to see shop windows dressed up for Christmas, to add to the festival feel in the area.”

According to Mr Mills, the Lions have put up prize money for the best dressed windows.

1st prize: $200

2nd prize: $100

3rd prize: $50

This is the second year that the competition has been run, and will be judged by the Lions Club on Thursday 16 December.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN