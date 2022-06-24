Nambucca Lions Club starting to plan their Christmas Festival street party

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Heads Lions Club are celebrating the easing of COVID restrictions and are now starting to plan for the annual Christmas Festival in 2022.

The Festival is to be held on Bowra Street, Nambucca Heads, with the road being blocked off to cars along the main shopping strip.

The first festival was held in 2019, with the plan being that it would be held annually.

COVID restrictions put a hold on the festival going ahead in 2020 and 2021.

Friend of the Nambucca Heads Lions Club Don Parveez informed News Of The Area that the local police estimated that in 2019 there were 2000 attendees.

Local resident Lil Ganly reflected on the 2019 Festival, “It was a really big event, and it was fantastic.

“I was really pleased.

“I love it when children are having a good time.

“It wasn’t posh at all, it was great fun.”

News Of The Area asked Mr Parveez why the Lions wanted to hold the Christmas Festival.

“We want to make a real family event,” he said.

“We want to bring the Valley and families together.”

The Lions Club has been busy already, lining up both Frank Partridge Primary School and Nambucca Heads Public School to work with students to perform at the festival.

This performance will be held at 5:30pm.

Student art works from both schools will also be on display.

Similar to the 2019 Festival there will be Rock ‘n Roll dancers, boot scooters, buskers, 2NVR will be live at the event and perhaps most importantly, Santa Claus will be arriving at 7pm.

Children will be entertained by the jumping castle and Cup n Saucer rides on offer.

Lions Club member Mr John Mills advised, “We would like those living at Riverside Gardens and the Pacifica to know that the RSL bus will be available to give them a lift to and from the Festival if needed.”

Mr Parveez added, “The Lions want to make it possible for everyone in the community to be able to attend.”

Both Mr Parveez and Mr Mills are keen for those in the community that may have suggestions for the event, or if they are keen to perform at the Christmas Festival, to call them to discuss.

Contact Don Parveez on 65688392 or John Mills on 0427 682 041.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN