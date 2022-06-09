Nambucca Men’s Bowls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER two years and three months the Grumpster has finally caught COVID and luckily it was last week and not this week.

The final of the Men’s Major Pairs was played on 4 June in weather that has been a rarity for a long time.

It was a typical winter day warm, sunny and when the sun dropped so too did the temperature but lucky for the players they finished before dark.

The team of Paul Ward and Rhys Riddell 28 defeated Alan Cosgrave and Bruce Mason 10 before a huge crowd and it was nice to see Bob Somerville partaking of an old beer with brother Ken and enjoying the bowls and time with his mates.

‘Red Dog’ and ‘The Riddler’ jumped out to a big lead early on with some big numbers and ‘Cosi’ and ‘Macadamia Bruce’ just couldn’t match the 2022 champs.

This weekend after two attempts finally we are running the 44th Ken Howard Carnival.

On Friday is the Robert’s Real Estate 2 Bowl Triples.

We have 24 sides playing and thanks to Robert’s Real Estate who are great sponsors and have been sponsoring many events for many years.

On Saturday, Sunday, and with the Finals on Monday, we are running the 44th Ken Howard sponsored by Geoff King Motors and many other local businesses.

Twenty-eight sides from all over the state are playing and will be injecting plenty of money into the town.

The weather looks good so get down to the bowlo, renew old friendships, make some new ones, and watch some great bowls as all will try their hardest to get some of the $10,000 prize pool.

After such a hectic weekend we will return to our normal bowls program, Women’s Championships Tuesday Club Selected Triples Wednesday, Women’s Social Thursday Men’s Triples on Friday.

Finally, even before you do anything a Big Thank You to all the volunteers without whom we wouldn’t be able to run and function as a club.

By Grumpy’s CORNER