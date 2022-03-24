Nambucca Men’s Bowls Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHAT a week.

Rain, sunshine, overcast and then looking like it could rain at any minute.

The game however still goes on (usually).

Last Tuesday the Ladies started their consistency singles semi-finals but were washed out part way through and will hopefully have resumed on the 22.

The Final is being set down for the 29 so keep that time clear and come and watch the cream that has risen to the top.

The Ladies have social bowls on Thursdays and all ladies are most welcome to come and have a go.

On Saturday 19 the Men’s Major Singles started and there were some interesting match ups.

Paul ‘Pushbike’ Michel played ‘Rowdy’ John Reynolds for the third year running and finally beat Rowdy 25-17.

In a game that would have done any final proud, Rhys ‘The Riddler’ Riddell went down to Ty Webber 22-25 whilst Paul Ward defeated Paul Holden 25-14.

The battle resumed on Sunday with Doug Cedelland defeating Fred Pope 25-24, Pushbike Michel (after a visit to hospital the previous day because yours truly hit him on the head with part of the shade coverings) overcame Ty Webber 25-22.

Aaron ‘Boof’ Cedelland defeated Gary Tierney 25-9.

Gary had a good win on Saturday but couldn’t repeat that performance.

Darcy Rostron 25 defeated Cosi 10, Neil Duffus put up a fine performance against wily Joe Frank 25- 19, Graham ‘The Good Brother’ Hunt defeated his neighbour Bruce ‘Macadamia’ Mason 25 -22 and Terry ‘The Eel’ Harvey 25 defeated Mark ‘Canadian Club’ Blackford 23.

In what was billed as the match of the day, Paul Ward defeated Tony ‘Urky’ Urquhart 25-14.

The Quarter Finals are on tomorrow so book your seats now as a big crowd is expected on the front deck.

In other news our Marquis Pairs has a few places left but be quick to see Bruce to get your team in.

The list is up for Easter Saturday Shootout and is filling quickly with good prize money and good company and sure to be a good feed from our new caterers.

With the names already up, the reopening of the new green’s looks as if it should be a good day so bring a friend or just come along and make a new one.

Finally a big thank you to a few people, Ken Sommerville, Bonzi Bill, Margaret Flagg and Pat Fletcher who have spent some time doing odd jobs helping out Chairmen Tony around the club.

By Grumpy’s CORNER