Nambucca Men’s Bowls Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AND we’re back.

Grumpy’s gazette was left by himself while my PA and general dog’s body had an unpaid two week break.

In that time the Mixed Pairs Semi-finals and Final were started, postponed, washed out and finished over a two weekend period.

On the weekend of the 4 and 5 December the teams of Pat Fletcher and Graham Hunt played Nerida and Mark Blackford and Michelle Fredericks and Mick Ellison took on Gloria Richardson and Tony Stokes.

Due to a bucket load of rain falling Saturday afternoon only 9 ends could be played.

Hoping to play on Sunday, Hughy sent down the rain and that day was washed out.

This left a nervous bowls Organizer Mike Boyle only two playing days left before the Presentation Day and one of those was taken up by the Xmas Triples.

So on Saturday 11 the combatants were all on the green early to finish the 9 ends remaining.

In front of a small crowd great bowls were played with Graham and Pat defeating Mark and Nerida 19 -16.

The other game was 17 all with one end to play with Mick and Michelle picking up a five to win 22 -17.

The Final was played that afternoon and red hot Mick Ellison and Michelle Fredricks defeated an almost as hot side of Pat Fletcher and Graham (the good brother) Hunt 19 -17.

The comment was made that this will bring back the crowds.

So the Championships are finished for the year.

Congratulations to all the winners and as always, there is next year for everyone else.

Christmas triples are on this Saturday so come dressed in your Christmas best.

The men’s presentation of yearly winners will round out the day.

Christmas Twilight Bowls start on Thursday 23 December affording another chance to show off your Christmas finery.

Until next week this is Grumpy signing off.

By Grumpy’s CORNER