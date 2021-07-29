Nambucca Men’s bowls’ president back after close shave

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT is with great delight that we welcome back our men’s bowls President, Ray Hunt.

After a stint in hospital, friends and enemies were excited to see the new and improved look of Ray back at the club.

Wednesday club selected triples attracted a large quality group of bowlers.

The winner for the day was a pairs game of Elaine Fleming and Bruce Mason, which means that extra $15 can go towards the new green.

Second place went to Mick Edwards, Peter Wide Bowls Wallis and Smoking Joe Franck.

Third place was won by Maurie Roberts, David Moore and Peter Meehan.

The lucky losers were Ray Platt, Danny Curran and Peter Dawe.

The lucky bowler was Peter Meehan who collected $15, but unfortunately for Peter he couldn’t collect the Jackpot of $180, much to the crowd’s delight.

It was mentioned by someone that they hadn’t heard cheers like that since Phar Lap won the Melbourne Cup.

Friday men’s fours / triples attracted 54 players, even with a small contingent away practicing for the sunshine fours at Urunga on the weekend.

The winners of the day were Bill Miernik, Mick Audsley, Peter Wallis and Bloody Brilliant Bruce Mason.

Second place was won by Don Lean, Tommy Turbo Reynolds, Danny Curran and Tony Stokes.

Third place was won by Dynamite Dallas Nancarrow, Gary Tierney and Mick Targett.

The lucky losers prize was won by a team skipped by Tony Urquhart which included Shaun Smith, Wayne Bolton and Ken Summerville.

The lucky bowler was former Manchester United superstar Mick Ellison, but unfortunately for Mick he couldn’t get the jackpot.

The final of the major pairs will be this Saturday 31 July starting at 1pm featuring Ken Super Sub Summerville and Be Good Johnny Reynolds against Graham the good brother Hunt and Chris Wizzer Brownlie.

Meanwhile, Wednesday club selected triples will be on at 1pm and Friday fours / triples will also be on at 1pm.

This Friday is Laverty’s Day which means double the prizes, so I encourage all bowlers to get along and have a game, a beverage and why not stay for raffles and dinner and support your club.

By Angry’s CORNER