Nambucca Men’s Bowls Report

WELL, the Government has changed the rules again with more people on the greens but more paperwork to deal with.

The one that concerns us is that masks must be worn in the locker room (masks being an improvement in appearance to some but an inconvenience to many more) so be prepared when you turn up to play.

Now down to the good stuff, bowls!

Wednesday, Friday and Sunday were all well attended though Wednesday was washed out because of rain, a bit of thunder and the real threat of lightning strikes.

Friday was fine but windy though everybody enjoyed themselves on the day.

Saturday dawned fine but you guessed it, windy, for the semi-finals of the Major Minor Pairs.

Ken Rostron and son Adam (Steptoe and Son) 25 defeated Danny Curran and Mark Blackford 9.

In the second match Chris D’Elboux and Joe Franck (the Odd Couple) 22 defeated Alan Cosgrove and Peter (three bowls) Dawe 15.

Sunday was again fine but now very windy (wish that wind would **** ***). A good crowd was on hand to cheer both teams however Ken and Adam, playing terrific draw bowls, were too strong and defeated Chris and Joe 29/1.

The latter had no luck at all with everything they tried being unsuccessful (the Meehan’s went hungry that night).

This is the first time a father and son have won this event.

A big thank you to the supporters who turned up for both days to enjoy the games and support the players.

It all starts again next Saturday with the round 1 of the Triples followed by round 2 on Sunday.

Nominations are on the board for both the Mixed Pairs and Mixed Fours so get your names in ASAP to secure a start.

Our traditional Christmas Pairs (or whatever size teams we can field) will be held on 18 December followed by the presentation so start to get a team together for then.

Keep on smiling, if you must.

GRUMPY.

By Grumpy’s CORNER