Nambucca Nippers begin their season with smiles and fun

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Nippers’ 2021-22 season has begun.

There was a turn out of 80 Nippers and 27 volunteers, making a welcome start to the program which has been running since 1961.

The morning was beautiful and sunny, adorned by the wide, smiling faces of children, volunteers and family members looking on.

The Nippers program is run entirely by volunteers, who train the participants in surf safety skills, organise the equipment and ensure that everyone is safe in the water.

Melinda Davies, Junior activities coordinator, said, “Our junior club has a supportive welcoming culture, due to our friendly, enthusiastic volunteers.

“Every week they generously give their time and energy to help these children have a great time as they develop the skills and confidence to become safer in our oceans.”

Each nipper has on a bright pink safety vest and white cap, which make them easy to see at all times.

The first session was held down at Bellwood on Sunday 7 November, providing the nippers with some practice on the paddle boards on flat water, especially beneficial for those nippers that have never used a paddle board before.

Future sessions will be held at Main Beach, unless surf or flat water training requires the shift to Bellwood.

There were a range of activities run; board skills, swim training, run swim run event, tube rescue techniques, flags, sprints, and a green caps obstacle course.

Sarah Polden, an ex-Nipper and local parent with children starting Nippers for the first time said “Having moved down by the coast it is a must for us that the kids would learn about the ocean and learn about all the skills that are required.

“I’m really pleased that they have joined in.

“It is so well organised, and everybody seems so friendly and inclusive.

“Really really pleased to see how much fun everybody is having today.”

There is still time to sign up, said Melinda, “If people still want to join, they have to organise themselves to do their swim assessment at the Nambucca Aquatic centre and give us a record of it.

“They must go to our website nambuccanippers.com.au and register online and pay.”

NSW Active Kids vouchers can be used.

Age groups range from U6-U14, and Nippers can start once they have turned five.

The U14s complete training for their Surf Rescue Certificate, the first step to becoming a patrol member.

Information about Nambucca Nippers is available on their website and Facebook page.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN