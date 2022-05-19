Nambucca River Bridge Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THIS weekend some of our club members headed to Coffs Harbour to play a day of the Coffs Coast Congress.

Bridge players from all over New South Wales come to pit their skills against other talented players.

Many of our club members regularly play at Coffs Harbour.

Unfortunately some of our members were away and could not attend the congress.

Our two players – Gillian Buganey (Secretary) and Gayle Keanan (Treasurer) finished a credible thirteenth place in a very talented field of 38 pairs.

Great effort by a newly formed bridge club.

By John BUGANEY