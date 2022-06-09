Nambucca River Bridge Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBERS played their first sessions as a newly affiliated club of the New South Wales Bridge Association.

The president, Col Denney, welcomed people for our first session and recommended they bring their ‘a game’ as today they were playing for masterpoints.

The winners of the day were Stephen and Amber Fox with a credible score of 66.67 percent followed closely by Gillian and John Buganey with 57.74 percent.

Stephen and Amber were awarded 0.24 green master points.

After the session, some members retired to the upstairs area to discuss the day’s fun.

Stephen was overheard saying that he probably only won because of the good play by his partner and Gillian conceded that her partner had also played very well.

It was another afternoon of fun and friendship.

Bridge is meant to be fun.

To learn more about our session times or the free Bridge lessons contact us on [email protected] or phone 0412 654 225.

By John BUGANEY