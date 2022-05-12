0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA River Bridge Club has held its monthly bash to celebrate the birthday of two of its members.

It is an afternoon of great bridge followed by cake, nibbles and champagne.

Our latest electronic scoring system makes it easy to determine who won at cards on the day.

Congrats to John and Cherie.

The newly formed Nambucca River Club conducts bridge sessions at the Nambucca RSL club.

Sessions are played in an honest, respectful and friendly manner.

We strive to provide our members and visitors an enjoyable experience,

Also we are offering free bridge lessons for those who want to learn the game of bridge.

For more details contact us by email – [email protected] or phone/ text to 0412 654 225

By John BUGANEY