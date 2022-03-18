Nambucca River VIEW Club announces 2022 committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca River VIEW Club has elected the committee that will lead the group forward this year.

“The new committee for 2022 was elected at their recent AGM and all committee members are keen to make 2022 a year to remember,” said Publicity Officer Janne Henn.

Marion Watson fills the role of President, with Wendy Campbell as Vice-President.

The other committee roles were awarded to:

Delegate: Lynn McGuigan

Secretary: Elizabeth Newman

Publicity Officer: Janne Henn

Treasurer: Shirley Lambeth

The VIEW Club also congratulates its past president Cynthia Guyenette on her new role as Area Advisor.

“In 2022 Nambucca River VIEW Club is very keen to welcome new members to help them continue their important work for The Smith Family Learning for Life program,” said Janne.

“So if you are a mum with children in school, or a local woman of any age who believes that all Australian children deserve to look forward to a bright future and need to receive a good education regardless of family circumstances, they would love to hear from you.”

Lunch meetings are on the fourth Monday of each month at the Nambucca Heads RSL.

Please phone Marion on 6564 8897 for details.