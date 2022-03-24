Nambucca Roosters host Port Macquarie Sharks in trial match this Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RUGBY League fans on the Mid North Coast will see the long awaited return of senior football to Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads this Saturday, 26 March when the Nambucca Roosters host the Port Macquarie Sharks in a trial match.

Saturday’s trial will be a much needed tune-up for both teams as they prepare for the 2022 season in their respective groups.

The Sharks are hopeful of a finals finish in Group 3 this year and the Nambucca Roosters, who have not had a senior team in Group 2 competition since 2018, are also feeling positive about their chances of finishing strongly in 2022.

Both clubs will field a Women’s League Tag side, an Under 18’s Mens and a Senior Team that will feature both first grade and reserve grade players.

News Of The Area spoke to the President of the Nambucca Roosters RLFC, Peter Bellden, who said, “This trial match is intended to gauge the strengths and weaknesses of our new teams under game day conditions as well as being a hit out for the club and committee to put it all together for a home game.”

Co-coach of the senior teams, Garry Jarrett, told News Of The Area, “So many locals have wanted their beloved Nambucca Roosters back and now they have them so the town should turn up on Saturday and support their team.”

Garry added, “We are also looking for supporters of the Roosters to show up on the day and give the club a hand as volunteers to assist us in running the ground and hopefully help out for the rest of the season.”

Entry to the ground will be by gold coin donation with proceeds going to victims of the floods in Lismore.

Peter concluded by saying, “Locals can mingle with our players after the game on Saturday at the Nambucca Leagues and Sports Club, one of our major sponsors.”

By Mick BIRTLES