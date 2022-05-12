Nambucca Roosters suffer heavy defeat against Woolgoolga, Macksville held to draw

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Woolgoolga Seahorses have won their first match of the season in emphatic style during the third round of the Tooheys New Group 2 Rugby League season.

The Seahorses earnt their first win of the season in dominant fashion with a 60-0 victory at home against the Nambucca Roosters.

Round 3 also saw the Coffs Harbour Comets and Macksville Sea Eagles share the points in a 6-6 draw at Macksville.

The Grafton Ghosts went to the top of the ladder with a 30-10 win at home against the Sawtell Panthers.

The scheduled match between the South Grafton Rebels and Orara Valley Axemen was postponed.

The Group 2 Rugby League season continues this weekend with Round 4 matches.

The two best sides of last season meet in an early season blockbuster when the Coffs Harbour Comets host the Grafton Ghosts in the match of the round at Geoff King Motors Oval.

The two clubs met in the most recent Group 2 grand final in 2019.

Sawtell Panthers look for their first win of the season when they play host to the Macksville Sea Eagles at Rex Hardaker Oval.

The Woolgoolga Seahorses look to make it two wins in a row when they travel to take on the South Grafton Rebels, while the Orara Valley Axemen also hit the road to play the Nambucca Heads Roosters.

By Aiden BURGESS