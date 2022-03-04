Nambucca RSL granted $2m as Emergency Evacuation Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA RSL Club has been successful in gaining $2,007,800 under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program for a project that reaffirms and equips it better as the region’s Emergency Evacuation Centre during fires and floods.

This will provide economic relief to the club and allow further re-investment of funds into the club.

The funds will allow the Club to replace its roof, install an air conditioning unit, plant room and solar panels.

The Nambucca Heads RSL Club is the only designated emergency evacuation centre for the population of over 6,300 people and has been recently used as an evacuation centre during the Black Summer Bushfires 2019/20 and the March 2021 Floods.

Wendy Mills, CEO of the Nambucca Heads RSL told News Of The Area, “The club has always been there for its community, including providing shelter and support for victims of the 2019-20 bushfires.

“In applying for the grant, the Board and Management wanted to ensure that they have the necessary infrastructure required for their community in times of need moving into the future.

“Following the devastating bushfires in 2019/20 and COVID-19 from February 2020, the RSL has been focused on how to best respond to these emergencies and what is required to change within the resources of the Club as well as the built environment to meet these challenges,” said Wendy.

The key elements, with associated benefits of the project include the following:

1: Remove and realign the existing roof line to overcome leaking from the box gutters.

This will create a new roof with a lifespan of over 20 years and will involve installing new roof trusses, insulation and new roofing sheets,

2: Remove and replace air conditioning units with new energy efficiency units for the comfort of evacuees; and establish a plant room to protect these air-conditioning units.

3: Remove ceiling components and replace water damaged areas.

4: Install solar panels on the new roof.

5: Replace the old hot water furnace with more energy efficient systems.

The key activities funded by the grant will include the following.

“We will engage a hydraulic engineer to assess water flows, roof realignment and gutters and downpipe sizes to work in conjunction with an architect to realign the roof line for optimal solar and water flow.

“A structural engineer will be appointed to work with the architect and hydraulic engineer to ensure the new roof alignment is structurally sound for the building.”

Completed drawings, approved by the Board will be lodged to the DA to reflect changes in the roof line.

The scope of works will be refined, tenders will be prepared for a roofing contractor, solar installer, builder and air conditioning company and then go out to tender, assessment and finally, appointment.

Additionally, the old hot water service will be removed, and a new energy-efficient hot water system will be installed.

“Nambucca RSL Club would like to thank Pat Conaghan, MP for his support as well as the Federal Government for their support of bushfire affected communities,” said Wendy.

“The application was a team effort, with the vision of the Board and Management team in conjunction with C2Hills Consultancy, we have been able to develop a project that will enhance the facilities of the club that will further help our community in times of crisis.”

By Andrea FERRARI