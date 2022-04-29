Nambucca RSL sub-Branch and RSL Club Join Forces to Support the Veterans Centre Mid North Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) has estimated there are over 640,000 Veterans living in Australia.

This group spans the generations from World War Two veterans to those still serving in the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and more than 40,000 Australians who have served in uniform in the Middle East since 2001.

Many veterans call the Mid North Coast home.

The demands of service in the ADF are unique in that personnel can be expected to serve in war zones and even training for war can place them in high risk situations.

DVA has mechanisms in place to enable ex-service personnel to claim compensation should they suffer physical or mental injuries as a result of their service; however the system is complex and bureaucratic in nature and expert assistance is usually required.

The Veterans Centre Mid North Coast (VCMNC), located in Coffs Harbour, was established with one of their primary aims to assist veterans in our district with this expert assistance.

Here in the Nambucca Valley the VCMNC is the only organisation providing face to face support for veterans in need of pensions advocacy as well as mentoring and training to those volunteers who assist veterans in matters of compensation.

The VCMNC is volunteer operated and is reliant on government grants and public donations to be able to keep their doors open and conduct their vital work for veterans.

In 2021 the VCMNC found that delays in the awarding of grants were causing the centre to run out of the funds required to pay operating costs and they were faced with the prospect of having to close their doors.

News Of The Area spoke to the Treasurer of the Nambucca Heads RSL sub-Branch, Mr John Kent OAM, who said, “The Veterans Centre closing down would be devastating for veterans in our Valley who required assistance and we had to do something to help.”

Mr Kent went on to say, “Our RSL sub Branch members voted unanimously to assist the VCMNC with funds raised by our RSL Women Auxiliary to the sum of $2,500 per year over a period of three years.”

When hearing of the plight of the VCMNC, the Nambucca Heads RSL Club Limited, through the very generous Club Grant system, also swung into action in support of Nambucca Valley Veterans and matched the sub-Branch’s support.

The combined total of financial support going to the VCMNC will be $5,000 per year over three years.

On the evening of Friday 22 April 2022, VCMNC representative Mr Richard Kelloway OAM visited the Nambucca Heads RSL Club and publicly acknowledged the support from the Club and the sub-Branch.

President of the Board of Directors of the Nambucca RSL Club Limited, Mrs Terrie Hyslop, responded to Mr Kelloway by saying, “The Club is proud to stand behind our veterans and assist them in situations like this.”

Mr Kelloway told News Of The Area, “We had got to the point where we only had funds to sustain operations for a couple more months so the support by the both the Nambucca Heads RSL Club and RSL sub-Branch has been a lifeline and we can now continue to do our vital work for veterans in the district.”

Mr Kelloway concluded, “On behalf of those that rely on our services I can’t thank the Club and the sub-Branch enough for their support.”