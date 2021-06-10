Nambucca Strikers defeated but the future is bright for female football

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca Strikers were defeated 6-1 by the Coffs United Lionesses last Saturday in the women’s second division.

For Club coach Rhys Jones, development is the most important priority as he provided his assessment of the match to News Of The Area.

“A competitive game of football was expected as the Lionesses are a skilled and well drilled outfit and Nambucca have a never say die attitude, it was always going to be a big ask for the very inexperienced Nambucca team.

“Nambucca were slow starters and allowed the Lionesses an early breakthrough with a well constructed goal from the right hand side.

“Normally teams with similar experience would drop their head, however this Strikers team is very different, they consolidated and started to compete and challenge every ball.

“With Coffs’ short sharp possession game and Nambucca’s persistent pressure you wondered who would crack first, then in the 30th minute a great through ball split Nambucca defence and Coffs scored 2-0, the score remained the same until half time.

The half time chat revolved around pushing forward and halting Coffs’ skillful forwards source of possession, and some tactical changes were made which instantly seemed to revive the Strikers.

“More possession allowed the Strikers to push forward as a unit and this pressure finally paid dividends when from a free kick 35 metres from goal, Danielle ‘Muzz’ Gourlay slotted the ball around the wall making it a 2-1 scoreline to the home team.”

This seemed to spur the Coffs side on, who like all good sides started to press forward, placing a lot of pressure on a very young Nambucca midfield.

“This relentless pressure and overwhelming experience led to three goals in succession, one a penalty which goalkeeper Rhiannon Cooke Jones somehow got her hand to but was unable to push it around the post.

“With little time left and the petrol tank nearly empty Coffs scored a goal making it a 6-1 win to the home team.

“A great result for Coffs who now go joint top of the league with a game in hand.

Club coach Rhys Jones was proud of the efforts of his team.

“The scoreline didn’t really indicate the competitiveness of the game, Coffs scored goals that were well constructed, the Strikers girls battled on and fought for every ball .

“The defence was strong with tough tackling from Kytheria and Kiarra Cohen who made it hard for the Coffs attack.

“Our young midfield battled vigorously all day, Strikers battled and pressed and ran all day.

“Simone Jordon and Tash Brittian battled everywhere on the field.”

Rhys said that the Strikers side had shown tremendous improvement throughout the season.

“Progress has exceeded all expectations, the team led by Kyesha Cohen are learning all the time and experience is a valued commodity in football and this team is gaining that very quickly, combined with their competitive never say die attitude a bright future is definitely in store for this group of ladies,” said Rhys.

The Nambucca Strikers will host the Orara Valley Dingoes in the women’s second division on Saturday 12 June at 1pm at Coronation Park, Nambucca.

By David WIGLEY