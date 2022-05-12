Nambucca Strikers Football Club celebrate Female Football Week

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca Strikers Football Club celebrated Female Football Week (FFW) with a gala evening and BBQ on Thursday.

Female Football Ambassadors from across the region provide opportunities for girls and women to connect in their community with various football initiatives and programs alongside Northern NSW Football and local member zones.

Nambucca Strikers women’s delegate Simone Jordan is a Female Football Ambassador for Northern NSW football and provided insights to this year’s activities.

“Last year’s gala at the Nambucca Strikers was a great success and created the opportunity for our female football community to come together and play football.

“Players show-cased their skills through age levels of ten years and above and had the opportunity to play with or against their friends, sisters and mothers.

“The gala creates a lot of excitement in the lead up to the event.

“The event starts with a dance warm-up to music that all the female players have learned through their football training sessions and the evening ends with some great prizes.”

By David WIGLEY