Nambucca Strikers go down to Orara Valley Dingoes in thriller

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca Strikers went down 2-1 to the Orara Valley Dingoes in another thriller at Coronation Park last Tuesday in the North Coast Football women’s second division.

The Strikers started strongly with a Desley Townley volley from an Alex Hapgood cross to open the scoring in the third minute.

Strikers women’s coach Rhys Jones said, “The battle raged in midfield, our girls competed for everything, hounded and harassed the Dingoes play makers, while always looking for the quick counter attack.”

The Dingoes then bit back, with an equaliser from a wicked deflection that crept in off the post.

“Halftime and the girls were still upbeat with encouraging words from skipper Kyiesha Cohen who kept the focus on competing for every ball,” said Rhys.

The second half played out the same as the first with the Strikers absorbing attack after attack, attempting to catch out Orara on the counter attack.

The Dingoes were awarded a controversial penalty in the 20th minute, giving them the chance to take the lead in the match.

However, it was keeper Rhiannon Cooke-Jones to the rescue.

“Rhiannon Cooke-Jones, who makes a habit of saving penalties, didn’t let the side down with a diving save to her left.”

Orara started to throw everything forward and the Strikers back four of Virginia Arkell, Kythera Cohen, Liz Smith and Jemma Burtonwood repelled attack after attack.”

It took a very special moment from NCF Female Player of the Year Helen Mosely to break the deadlock, taking the score to 2-1, a goal that proved to be the winner for the Dingoes.

Despite the loss, the Strikers coach praised the spirit of his players.

“You had to admire this spirit, players working for each other and not giving up.”

It’s the second 2-1 loss in two weeks for the Strikers and a bitter pill to swallow for coach Rhys Jones who believes his team deserves more.

“A gut wrenching result, in the last four weeks we’ve had many new players to the game who have played the top four teams and shown their grit and determination by losing 6-1 to Coffs 1-0 to Sawtell, 2-1 agaisnt Boambee and the 2-1 loss against Orara.

“A team that deserves better, they train hard, play hard and play with such a positive attitude.

“Teams are now realising that the Nambucca Strikers are no push over,” concluded Rhys.

By David WIGLEY