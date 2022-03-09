Nambucca Strikers knocked out of Australia Cup despite spirited performance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca Strikers went down 2-0 to Iona FC in the third round of the Australia Cup in a spirited performance last Saturday at the Coffs Harbour Sport and Leisure Park synthetic fields.

Iona FC, from Port Macquarie, took the lead in the first half and held on throughout.

The Strikers put up a spirited fightback in the second half with Nambucca’s Ethan Hocking a constant threat, penetrating the Iona defence and going close for the Strikers.

New men’s coach Ricky Welsh saw the potential of the team and is excited for the season ahead.

“The game took off to a flying start, fast paced and evenly matched.

“It was played in a great spirit and we showed glimpses of what we can achieve this season, just couldn’t persist for the full 90 minutes.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to capitalise on a few chances throughout the game, I am excited to see this team grow throughout this season, a season full of potential,” said Ricky.

Nambucca Strikers Club President Keily Chase welcomed the appointment of the new men’s coach.

“We have a new men’s coach in Ricky Welsh and his wife Jenna Welsh is manager.

“Ricky is a seasoned player with lots of game time under his belt and has a strong team this year with a few new players and two females playing in the men’s team with sisters Kyiesha and Kythera Cohen,” she said.

The Nambucca Strikers now look forward to hosting the Nambucca Cup.

“We have our annual challenge cup this month on 18,19 and 20 March.

“The executive committee met last week and decided that unless there is a major flood warning we are going ahead with teams coming from as far north as Byron Bay and as far south as Sydney to compete in 35s, open men and open women.

“Two years in a row we have been unable to hold the tournament because of Covid and flooding so we are jumping at the bit to have it this year and the players are so keen to play,” said Keily.

Despite the wet weather there has been a lot of action behind the scenes at the Nambucca Strikers and playing numbers are on the rise.

“New coaching coordinator Rhys Jones has just completed his C class licence so he will be able to use that knowledge and experience to help our coaches this year and is working hard to get coaching courses run at our club before the season commences.

“For the first time in the Strikers’ history we will have 10s,12s,14s and possibly 16s (depending on numbers) girls teams, which is such an achievement for our club, this has come after lots of hard work building girls/womens football at our club,” said Keily.

By David WIGLEY