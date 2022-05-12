Nambucca Strikers Pay Tribute to Jo Deans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY was a special day for the Nambucca Strikers as they paid tribute to fallen loved one Jo Deans, who was an instrumental volunteer at the football club.

A minute’s silence was held before the women’s team kicked off against Coffs City United.

The football club reflected on the day and Jo’s contribution over the years.

“It was an incredibly special day for Nambucca Strikers FC as the day marked four years since the club lost a very valued member in Jo Deans,” said Club President Keily Chase.

“Jo passed away suddenly leaving behind her partner Spark and two daughters Clair-Lee and Stevie.

“Jo was an enthusiastic club person and canteen manager for many years and was instrumental in the rebuild of our canteen after it was burnt to the ground by an arson attack.

“We now have a perpetual trophy in her name for most inspiring female as that is exactly what she did – she inspired people to do better and be better for themselves and for their community.

“Today’s match saw the strikers’ women take the win and everyone knew she was watching over Coronation Park today as those girls played – inspiring them to work hard as a team and take home the win.

“What a way to honour her, a big thank you to the Strikers’ women’s and Coffs women’s team for their part in remembering Jo today,” Keily said.

By David WIGLEY