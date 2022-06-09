Nambucca Strikers return to action with 3-1 win over Coffs Coast Tigers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOOTBALL returned to Coronation Park after three weeks of field closures but spirits weren’t dampened as the Nambucca Strikers chalked up their first win of the season, defeating Coffs Coast Tigers 3-1.

Jacob Staines excited the crowd in the midweek round six catch-up fixture after 20 minutes with his first goal of the season.

On a cold night, Club Secretary Jenna Welsh explained how the team warmed up the home crowd.

“The midfield was on fire, Johnny Song was on every loose ball and had a blinder of a game,” she said.

“Ethan Hocking didn’t give up on a pass back to the Tigers goalkeeper resulting in a charge down then a header into the back of the nets taking the Strikers to half time 2-0 up.

“Second half was a mirror to the first half, great football communication and teamwork.

“After some ball movement a few blocked shots from the Tigers keeper saw Ethan put his second for the night away.

“Corey in goals was directing the play and saving what attempts on goals came his way, in the final few minutes of the match saw Tigers score their opener, but left it a little too late, with the Strikers taking home their first win of the season 3-1.”

By David WIGLEY