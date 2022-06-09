Nambucca Strikers women hold Orara Valley Dingoes to 0-0 draw

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AFTER a three week break the Nambucca Strikers women’s team returned to the field to hold the Orara Valley Dingoes to a 0-0 draw.

The draw is a testament to the squad’s development, having conceded three goals to the Dingoes in a 3-1 loss earlier in the season.

Strikers coach Rhys Jones provided insights into the match.

“Fresh off a win in the previous week against Urunga, Orara would not be an easy team to play,” he said.

“Nambucca’s strength in defence gave the Strikers’ keeper a relatively quiet night, only needing to clean up loose balls and the odd long shot at goal.

“As the game progressed the more likely a result was looking favourable for the Nambucca women.

“However, the Dingoes midfield kept up the battle and was able to harass and hinder the Strikers’ attacking moves.

“A 0-0 draw was the result, a hard-fought game in which both teams played with a high degree of intensity for the full 90 minutes, which I might add surprised the referee.”

There were plenty of positives including a clean sheet and stand-out individual performances.

“An outstanding game from right-back Emily Schnitger who did not stop running all game and whose javelin-like long throws would constantly put the Orara defence under pressure,” he said.

“This was supported by great games from left back Jenny Brabant and midfielder Carly Harris.

“A satisfying result considering it is only the team’s third game together.

“Good to see the return from injury of three key players, one of which made her debut for the club, Sally Bell.

“More confidence on the ball and attack is needed to get the results the team deserves in this strong women’s division 2 competition.”

By David WIGLEY