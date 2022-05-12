Nambucca Strikers women secure first win of season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Strikers women tamed the Coffs United Lionesses to notch up their first win of the season in front of their home crowd at Coronation Park in the women’s Southern Second Division.

From kick off Nambucca got straight down to work and pushed the well-coached and drilled young Coffs team.

Injury struck in the tenth minute, forcing Nambucca to make a tactical change and bring on Kelly Perriotte in the centre of midfield.

This seemed to spur on the Nambucca girls as they increased their pressure on the Coffs back four.

When Ashleigh White was brought down by a Coffs defender, Nambucca received an opportunity from 30 yards.

The free kick ricocheted off a Coffs defender and rebounded into the path of Lily Woodward who slotted the ball home to open the scoring.

Coffs went on the attack in the second half, forcing several saves from Nambucca keeper Rhiannon Cooke Jones.

Nambucca’s defensive midfield duo of Kelly Perriotte and Lily Woodward were solid throughout, and the high work rates of Virginia Arkell, Sara Mander and Allie Hancock kept Coffs at bay.

On 70 minutes, Sarah Mander beat two defenders and was brought down for a penalty.

Sarah stepped up and took the spot kick, hitting the post, before Jenny Brabant smashed in the rebound.

Celebrations were short lived however, as the referee ruled that the keeper was off her line and ordered the kick retaken, which Sarah put away into the top right corner.

“The Strikers took their first points of the season with an inspirational display,” said Nambucca Strikers coach Rhys Jones.

“The backs never flinched with Holly Bennett and Emily Schnitger, making her club debut, stopped everything down their wings,” he said.

By David WIGLEY