Nambucca Strikers Womens over 30s kick on in the their inaugural season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN a roller coaster first round of the competition that included a 10-1 loss and an 8-0 win, the Nambucca Strikers are progressing in their inaugural year of the womens over 30s competition as the season enters the second round.

Last week they went down to third placed Woolgoolga in an end to end 4-2 loss where they pressed the Wildcats to the final whistle.

Strikers coach Rhys Jones is pleased with the development and improvement after round one of the competition and provided his assessment of the match to News Of The Area.

“The Strikers pushed the ball around confidently, this paid dividends in the tenth minute when a switch of play from keeper Amanda Gill found midfielder Jemma Burtonwood in space on the left, with a deep penetrating run.

“Jemma found Julie Ann Panitz who beat her marker and crossed to the far post where Carolyn Blackadder slotted a brilliant goal 1-0 and a great start.

“Woolgoolga like the team they are relentless, they attacked at every opportunity, however our midfield of Deslie Townely, Sharna Halverson and Jemma Burtonwood competed for every ball making it difficult for Woopi.

“It was a very good win for Woopi who maintained their position in the top four,” Rhys said.

Despite the loss, the Strikers coach said his team put up a huge effort compared to the previous weeks.

“Strong running performances from strikers midfielders Jemma Burtonwood, Desile Townley and Sharna Halverson constantly hounded Woopi.

“Liz Smith in the heart of defence was the rock as usual, a whole hearted effort by Tammy Thorns next to her made it hard for Woopi forwards .

“Natasha Brittian at left back worked hard, special mention goes to Di Wilkinson who made the starting line up after making two substitute appearances after graduating from North Coast Footballs ‘Kick On’ program run by Strikers womens coordinator Simone Jordon.

“Di has developed outstandingly well and joins another ‘Kick On’ graduate Virginia Arkell who plays in the Strikers open women’s team .

“Kick on is a great opportunity for females unsure about playing to have a taste of what football is all about in a relaxed fun atmosphere,” concluded Rhys.

By David WIGLEY