Nambucca U3A: Fishing for Fun

WITH lockdown over we were finally able to go to Mylestom for fishing in September.

Greg is always looking for new techniques to share with the group and this time it was wooden floats.

This design is a 30mm piece of dowel, painted to make it waterproof.

There was some disagreement about whether the rig should have a swivel or not.

Based on who caught what I would suggest that the swivel was best.

Do you judge a successful morning by the number of fish caught or by the quality of the fish?

Pam constantly reminded us that she caught six fish.

Yes she caught six small butterfish but how many did she keep?

The answer is none.

Maybe we should judge success by the variety caught.

Felicity caught two bream and a mullet.

Neither were keepers though.

Or maybe we should determine success by the unusual kind of marine creature caught?

Jay caught an ugly brown octopus while Christian caught the tiniest catfish (size of a finger). Both returned to the briny waters.

What about the number of legal sized fish?

Well, Garry caught a nice flathead that was definitely destined for the table.

I think in this case we should judge the day by the number of smiling faces.

By Bruce REDMAN