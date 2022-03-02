Nambucca Valley athletes take on the world in CrossFit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON the afternoon of Saturday 26 February a group of Nambucca Valley crossfitters were given an opportunity to take on the world when Two Wolf CrossFit hosted the annual CrossFit Open.

Each year Two Wolf CrossFit in Nambucca Heads provides the opportunity for their members to compete in the CrossFit Open which runs over three weeks and provides competitors with a world-wide ranking.

News Of The Area spoke to the owners of Two Wolf CrossFit, Adam and Miranda Smart, about the CrossFit Open.

“During the three weeks these CrossFit athletes are tested in their endurance, strength and skill ranging across gymnastic movements, weightlifting, cardio and all mixtures in between,” said Miranda.

“What is extra exciting about this year is one of our coaches, Issac Mainey, has a very strong chance of qualifying for the next stage and beyond in this tournament.”

Adam said, “This is huge as only a very small percentage out of thousands of competitors will get to the next level.”

With workouts designed to test every fitness and experience level, the number of locals entering the CrossFit Open has been high.

Amanda said their small business “has grown an amazing CrossFit community filled with locals from all walks of life and this event finds competitors achieving things they never thought possible for them, and they get a worldwide ranking”.

The next iteration of the CrossFit Open will be held at 5:30pm on Friday 4 March with the final workout at 2:30pm Saturday 12 March.

Miranda and Adam invite those who would like to see Nambucca CrossFitters take on the world to visit Two Wolf CrossFit at 1/8 Monro St Nambucca Heads and cheer them on.

By Mick BIRTLES