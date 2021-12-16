Nambucca Valley Bridge Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 16, 2021 WEEK ending Saturday 11 December 2021. Monday 6 December. Phil directed a 4 Table Howell. Winners: Richard Levy and Kent Taylor. Runners-up: Phil Booth and Robert Marshall. Tuesday 7 December. Carol had a three table Howell. Winners: Jane and Greg Wood. Runners-up: Barbara Lott and Leonie Harrison. Thursday 9 December. Mike directed a 5 ½ Table Mitchell. North/South winners: Phil Booth and Glen Hallet. Runners-up: Mike Siford and Colin Tolley. East/West winners: Richard Levy and Joanna Halioris. Runners-up: Janet Dyson and Maureen Cowan. Saturday 11 December. Robert directed a 3 ½ Table Howell. Winners: Mike Siford and Kent Taylor. Runners-up: Rob Marshall and Phil Booth. By John SLADE