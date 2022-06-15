Nambucca Valley Bridge Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 15, 2022 The club celebrating Jill’s 90th birthday. THE Club was in a party mood on Saturday 4 June, celebrating the 90th birthday of one of our Golden Girls Jill Patten. Jill is a veteran member of the club and an enthusiastic supporter who can be depended upon to show up each week for a game. Jill has lost none of her competitive edge. Best wishes Jill. Results for week ending 11 June 2022: Monday 6 June Phil directed a 4 1.2 table Howell. Winners: Daphne Priestley and Carol McKee. Runners up: Rosemary Bateman and Peter Plunket-Cole. Tuesday 7 June Carol Directed a 2 table event. Winners: Carol McKee and Amber Fox. Equal runners-up: Rob Marshall and Maureen Cowan with Lynne and John Slade. Thursday 9 June Phil directed a 4 table Howell. Winners: Barbara Lott and Linda Siford. Runners up: Mike Siford and Colin Tolley. If you are interested in learning bridge or have any questions contact Secretary Carol 65689833. By John SLADE