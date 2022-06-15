Nambucca Valley Bridge Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Club was in a party mood on Saturday 4 June, celebrating the 90th birthday of one of our Golden Girls Jill Patten. Jill is a veteran member of the club and an enthusiastic supporter who can be depended upon to show up each week for a game.

Jill has lost none of her competitive edge.

Best wishes Jill.

Results for week ending 11 June 2022:

Monday 6 June

Phil directed a 4 1.2 table Howell.

Winners: Daphne Priestley and Carol McKee.

Runners up: Rosemary Bateman and Peter Plunket-Cole.

Tuesday 7 June

Carol Directed a 2 table event.

Winners: Carol McKee and Amber Fox.

Equal runners-up: Rob Marshall and Maureen Cowan with Lynne and John Slade.

Thursday 9 June

Phil directed a 4 table Howell.

Winners: Barbara Lott and Linda Siford.

Runners up: Mike Siford and Colin Tolley.

If you are interested in learning bridge or have any questions contact Secretary Carol 65689833.

By John SLADE