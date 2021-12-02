Nambucca Valley Bridge Club

RESULTS for week ending 27 November.

Monday 22 November: Phil directed a 3 1/2 table Howell.

Winners: Phil Booth and Robert Marshall.

Runners-up: Richard Lvy and Janet Dyson.

Tuesday 23 November.

Carol directed a 3 1/2 Table Howell.

Winners: Leonie Harrison and Barbara Lott.

Thursday 25 November.

Mike directed a six table Mitchell.

North/South winners: Mike Siford and Pauly Griffin.

Runners-up: Phil Booth and Glen Hallet.

East/West winners: Susie Keur and Paul Cole.

Runners-up: Richard Levy and Joanna Halioris.

Saturday 27 November.

Robert directed a 5 1/2 table Mitchell.

North/South winners: Mike Siford and Kent Taylor.

Runners-up: Rober Baker and Molly Bence.

East/West winners: Richard Levy and Janet Dyson.

Runners-up: Amber Fox and Carol McKee.

News: Special General Meeting 9/12/21 commencing at the clubhouse at 11.30am.

 

By John SLADE

