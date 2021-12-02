Nambucca Valley Bridge Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - December 2, 2021 RESULTS for week ending 27 November. Monday 22 November: Phil directed a 3 1/2 table Howell. Winners: Phil Booth and Robert Marshall. Runners-up: Richard Lvy and Janet Dyson. Tuesday 23 November. Carol directed a 3 1/2 Table Howell. Winners: Leonie Harrison and Barbara Lott. Thursday 25 November. Mike directed a six table Mitchell. North/South winners: Mike Siford and Pauly Griffin. Runners-up: Phil Booth and Glen Hallet. East/West winners: Susie Keur and Paul Cole. Runners-up: Richard Levy and Joanna Halioris. Saturday 27 November. Robert directed a 5 1/2 table Mitchell. North/South winners: Mike Siford and Kent Taylor. Runners-up: Rober Baker and Molly Bence. East/West winners: Richard Levy and Janet Dyson. Runners-up: Amber Fox and Carol McKee. News: Special General Meeting 9/12/21 commencing at the clubhouse at 11.30am. By John SLADE