Nambucca Valley Bridge Club attracts players from across State to Swiss Pairs Congress

THE Nambucca Valley Bridge Club hosted a ‘Swiss Pairs’ Congress on the Saturday and Sunday of the recent Queens Birthday long weekend.

Attracting bridge players from across the State, some of whom are grand masters, it was one of the first Congresses to be held in NSW since Covid restrictions hit in 2020.

Friendships were renewed and there was plenty of friendly rivalry as players came together again after the long break.

“Players were delighted to be back participating, with 60 people booked to play over the two days,” Scott Parker, President of NVBC, told News Of The Area

In Swiss Pairs matches after each round, all teams are ranked in order, and in the next round, teams with the nearest ranks are played together, however no two teams may ever compete twice.

After two days of play, competitors were still smiling, and looking forward to their next event.

The winning teams were announced late in the afternoon and congratulated by Rob Marshall.

Outright Winners were:

FIRST PLACE

Pauly Griffin (Coffs Harbour)

Roderic Roark (Coffs Harbour)

SECOND PLACE

Gary Lynn (Ballina)

Ian Price (Armidale)

THIRD PLACE

Kevin Willcocks (Armidale)

Julie Willcocks (Armidale)

Restricted Section

Sally Kreplins (Coffs Harbour)

Jean Isaac (Coffs Harbour)

Isla Campbell Trophy – Awarded to the Best Local Pair

NVBC – Mike Siford and Colin Tolley

Nambucca Valley Bridge Club meets Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at various times and new players are warmly welcome.

By Susan KONTIC