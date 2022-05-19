Nambucca Valley Bridge Club celebrates 10th anniversary

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Thursday 12 May 2022, Nambucca Valley Bridge Club members celebrated the tenth anniversary of the opening and operation of their own state of the art clubhouse.

This outstanding community achievement was the result of tireless and committed efforts by members, many of whom continue to enjoy the high standard of playing conditions at the club.

Generous donations from members and prudent financial management over many years made the entire project a reality.

The Clubhouse is now fully owned by the members.

The Club hosts five bridge events each week for its eighty plus members and visitors.

Training for new players is provided regularly and an ‘Improve your Bridge’ session on Wednesday mornings welcomes all players from novice to experienced.

For more information, contact Club Secretary Carol at [email protected] or 65689833.

By John SLADE