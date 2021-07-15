Nambucca Valley Bridge Club offering free introductory bridge course

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Valley Bridge Club (NVBC) developed a project aimed at members of the Nambucca Valley Community to learn a pastime that’s challenging, interesting, and allows people space for social inclusion.

John Slade, Program Presenter said, “I think Bridge ticks all those boxes.”

NVBC made an application for $2000 from Nambucca Valley Council’s Bushfire Grants.

The Club was successful and will be contributing a further $800 co-payment to the project.

News Of The Area spoke with NVBC President Leonie Harrison and Program Presenter John Slade on the benefits the program will deliver to the Nambucca Valley community.

The Bridge Training program will cater for 20 people and offer six free lessons, with day or evening courses, textbook and course materials, 12 months membership of NVBC, and six free vouchers to be used at NVBC.

John said, “The training program and associated materials would normally cost in the vicinity of $200.”

Bridge is played with four people sitting at a card table using a standard deck of cards, players across from each other form partnerships as North-South and East-West, the purpose being to relay information about the strengths and weaknesses of each player’s hand to his partner.

Leonie said, “Bridge is a game for young and old alike, improving memory and providing a safe social environment for players.

“Many of our members have gone on to form social connections with each other outside of the club as well.”

NVBC have approached principals of local high schools to gauge the interest of senior students to take part in the program.

“I would be very happy if we could get at least four senior students to take part in the program.

“Bridge is not just an elder person’s game,” said John.

Leonie said bridge is a fun activity which keeps your brain active, promotes social interaction, and improves memory and concentration.

Covid-19 protocols are in place so registration is essential.

For further information or to register interest ring John Slade on 0407 457 351 or email nvbcsecretary2018@gamil.com.

By Karen GRIBBIN