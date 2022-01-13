Nambucca Valley Bridge Club Results

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -

 

MONDAY 3 January.

Four tables played a Howell directed by Phil.

Winners: Phil Booth and Rob Marshall.

Runners-up: Gary and Louise Walton.

Tuesday 4 January.

Three tables played a Howell directed by Carol.

Winners: Carol McKee and Amber Fox.

Thursday 6 January

Five tables played a Mitchel directed by Mike.

North/South winners: Mike Siford and Colin Tolley.

Runners-up: Phil Booth and Glen Hallet.

East/West winners: Daphne Priestley and Carol McKee.

Runners-up: Lynne and John Slade.

Saturday 8 January

Four tables played a Howell directed by Robert.

Winners: Mike Siford and Kent Taylor.

Runners-up: Caitlin McRae and Maureen Cowan.

 

By John SLADE

Leave a Reply

Top