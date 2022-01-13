Nambucca Valley Bridge Club Results Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - January 13, 2022 MONDAY 3 January. Four tables played a Howell directed by Phil. Winners: Phil Booth and Rob Marshall. Runners-up: Gary and Louise Walton. Tuesday 4 January. Three tables played a Howell directed by Carol. Winners: Carol McKee and Amber Fox. Thursday 6 January Five tables played a Mitchel directed by Mike. North/South winners: Mike Siford and Colin Tolley. Runners-up: Phil Booth and Glen Hallet. East/West winners: Daphne Priestley and Carol McKee. Runners-up: Lynne and John Slade. Saturday 8 January Four tables played a Howell directed by Robert. Winners: Mike Siford and Kent Taylor. Runners-up: Caitlin McRae and Maureen Cowan. By John SLADE