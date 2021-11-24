Nambucca Valley Bridge Club Results Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - November 24, 2021 MONDAY 15 November. Phil directed a four table Howell event. Winners: Phil Booth and Robert Marshall. Runners-up: Richard Levy and Kent Taylor. Tuesday 16 November. Carol directed a four table Howell. Winners: Carol McKee and Amber Fox. Runners-up: Margaret Sullivan and Alison Savage. Wednesday 17 November. Robert directed the Grand National Novice pairs under 100 mps event, 9 pairs took part. Winners: Barbara Lott and Linda Siford. Runners up: Lynne and John Slade. Thursday 18 November. John Directed a five table Mitchell. North/South winners: Lynne and John Slade. Runners-up: Barbara Lott and Linda Siford. East/West winners: Janet Dyson and Daphne Priestley. Runners-up: Richard Levy and Joanna Halioris. Saturday 20 November. Robert directed a five ½ table Mitchell. North/South winners: Rob Marshall and Phil Booth. Runners-up: Mike Siford and Kent Taylor. East/West winners: Richard Levy and Joanna Halioris with an impressive 71.8%. Runners up: Scott Parker and Michael Finucane with an equally impressive 63.1%. By John SLADE