Nambucca Valley community groups awarded $309,689 in grants

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EIGHT not-for-profit organisations (NFPs) across the Nambucca Valley are sharing $309,689 in grants to strengthen how their organisations function, and bolster the way in which these groups can support their communities.

Funding through the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR) Investing in Rural Community Futures (IRCF) program in partnership with Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation (VFFF) will help local groups by funding staff to carry on operations despite multiple distractions, developing efficient process and boosting their capabilities through collaboration and technology.

FRRR Program Manager Nancy Sposato said, “The IRCF program is now in its third year, and gives participating not-for-profits the opportunity to identify common issues and develop local strategies that will support their long-term sustainability.”

This package of grants really shows a deeper understanding and sophistication in how local NFPS are approaching organisational capacity building, explained Ms Sposato.

News Of The Area spoke with the following FRRR grant recipients.

Nambucca Valley Phoenix Limited received $47,000 of ‘Investing in Strategy – Building a Sustainable Social Enterprise’ funding.

The funding will develop the capacity of the organisation to deliver on their strategy for a sustainable social enterprise developing branding and supporting staff.

Pippa Tabone, Coordinator, Nambucca Valley Phoenix said, “We are a community owned and operated social enterprise, supporting people with disabilities or long-term unemployment to gain confidence and training.

“We have the café, gallery and school of arts where people come together to learn, and enjoy the benefits of being part of a creative community.”

Mujaay Ganma Foundation Aboriginal Corporation received $31,173 for the Yuraal Gunnumba Ngurraay:

Gumbaynggirr Native Foods Community Garden Project Stage Two.

Grant monies will be used to foster community engagement, improve organisational capacity, and share cultural knowledge by engaging trainee coordinators and mentors to sustain the Mujaay Ganma’s Yuraal Garden Project.

“This will allow our trainee coordinators to start working on their own initiative, while still having the benefit of mentoring and instruction when needed,” said Janette Blainey, CEO, Mujaay Ganma Foundation Aboriginal Corporation.

Nambucca Heads Mens Shed Inc received $11,000 of ‘Exploring Energy Options’ funding to increase organisational capacity and save operational costs for community organisations by exploring the viability of using renewable energy to help sustain not-for-profit organisations in the Nambucca Valley.

Peter Sobey, Coordinator, Nambucca Heads Men’s Shed said, “The grant will allow the investigation and information gathering relating to renewable energy for NFPS to cut operating costs with the viability of installing solar panels.”

The other recipients of the FRRR grants were:

Bowraville Community Development Association Inc

MiiMi Aboriginal Corporation

Nambucca Valley Council

Shore Track Ltd

Unkya Local Aboriginal Land Council

“At this point in the program, it is fantastic to see collaborations and sector alliances building in the Nambucca Valley,” said Ms Sposato.

By Karen GRIBBIN