Nambucca Valley community groups work together to help native wildlife

GROUPS across the Nambucca Valley have joined forces in support of our precious wildlife to remedy a drastic shortage of possum boxes.

There is an ongoing need for these boxes to provide substitute tree hollows for possums in care with WIRES that have either lost their habitat or been orphaned as joeys and are now ready for release.

Local WIRES volunteer Tina Birtles approached the Men’s Sheds of Macksville and Nambucca Heads for their assistance.

“The response was terrific and they immediately sprang into action and started work on 20 possum boxes,” said Mrs Birtles. “We were delighted with the professional quality of the boxes and they were completed just at the right time, as our supply had recently run out – we are very grateful to Men’s Shed.”

Mr Stuart Holmes from The Men’s Shed said they were pleased to be able to assist WIRES in the care of local wildlife, and extended a special thanks to Macksville Mitre 10 for giving a generous discount on the materials needed to build the possum boxes.

“Building these boxes for our native wildlife is another example of what Men’s Sheds across Australia are doing to help their local communities and we continue to give our support to organisations such as WIRES,” said Mr Holmes.

He went on to say the Nambucca Heads Men’s Shed will soon move from its current premises on Railway Road to the former Nambucca Heads Volunteer Rescue Association premises at the top end of Railway Road.

The new facility will enable the Nambucca Heads Men’s Shed to better utilise their considerable workshop equipment and attract more members into the future.

If you would like to donate or even get on the tools to help with this local possum box project, you are welcome to drop into the Men’s Shed of Macksville or Nambucca Heads.

If you come across a sick, injured or orphaned native animal please call WIRES on 1300 094 737.