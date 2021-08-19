Nambucca Valley Council Bushfire Recovery funding buys dog water tanker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Valley Council’s Bushfire Recovery funding has recently bought a new dog water tanker which will assist with firefighting as well as road maintenance.

“When Council was notified it would receive funding from the Federal Government due to the Kian Road fire disaster, it immediately decided to put forward a program of works for public submission,” Rhiannon Treasure-Brand, Community Recovery Coordinator, Nambucca Valley Council told News Of The Area.

The program was developed through discussions with Council stakeholders and the community and along with numerous community-focussed works, an order for a new dog water tanker was put in by Council.

“During the Kian Road fire, it was so intense and the surrounding local government areas were also being hit, that resources were stretched.

“Obviously water supply is paramount, and Council saw the opportunity to support the Firies with a locally based, large capacity water tanker.

“Council has easy access to its water supplies and can move the tanker around as required in an emergency.”

At the same time, Council didn’t want to invest in a piece of equipment that would sit around in a shed for most of the year.

“An important factor to Council’s purchase of this truck is that it is flexible and can be used for other purposes.

“It can be used in road maintenance and construction, working to damp down dust while grading or hose in water for concreting.

“The fact that the truck is multi-functional means the community will get a lot of ‘bang for its buck’, great value for the money spent.

“Not only will the truck support our emergency services during disaster, but it will be a key tool in Council’s core duties, namely looking after our roads.”

It’s also a valuable resource for the odd job here and there.

“Already the truck was put through its paces, filling up the new fire-fighting water tank that has been built at South Arm Hall, itself a community measure to better protect and prepare for the future.

“Council is sure this worthwhile investment will be put to good use for the community.”

By Andrea FERRARI