Nambucca Valley Landcare – restoring flora and fauna after fire

A NAMBUCCA Valley Landcare project to restore the area’s flora and fauna after fire damage is now underway in the severely burnt forested headwaters of the Nambucca River catchment.

Funding has been provided by the Australian Government, Landcare Australia and Nambucca Valley Council.

Logan Zingus from Nambucca Valley Landcare told News Of The Area, “By the end of the project, we’re aiming at planting at least 6600 trees; installing riparian fencing across at least 4km; implementing weed control across 2ha of burnt/regenerating waterways; repairing two river restoration structures damaged by the fire and delivering three workshops focused on Indigenous/ecological fire management.”

The troops have been rallied and there’s now a big group of people contributing to help the project succeed.

“Farm management work, like fencing, is being completed by 18 landholders as in-kind contributions, while volunteers and neighbours are helping plant trees at field days.

“On some sites, specialist contractors are undertaking bush regeneration and erosion control works.”

The key area of focus is restoring the riparian zone of affected waterways, including South Arm Creek, Taylors Arm, and large tributaries.

With the massive loss of vegetation to absorb, and slow heavy rains, significantly more water flows through the catchment at a faster rate.

“The results are clear – erosion of previously stable areas, with the loss of quality aquatic and terrestrial habitat.

“There is no doubt that in the majority of cases, the most efficient and effective way to restore eroding waterways is to provide a heavily vegetated buffer zone through riparian fencing, weed control and planting.

“Often, once cattle are excluded, the bush can regenerate through natural processes.

“Where there is limited natural recruitment of natives plants, or on sites that are heavily infested with woody weeds, we need to control weeds before planting native trees to start this process.

“Although planting trees is lots of fun (who doesn’t love digging holes?) and can create a beautiful diverse forest, natural regeneration is almost always more successful and easier.

Logan said it’s been hard to organise face-to-face workshops amid the current restrictions, but the group is working with the Darrunda Wajaarr Land & Sea Management Team and the RFS Hotpots program to deliver workshops aimed at sharing traditional fire management knowledge, along with practical skills for the protection of life and property.

All the works will be completed by the end of April 2022.

By Andrea FERRARI