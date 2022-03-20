Nambucca Valley Libraries are prepared for the NSW Premier’s Reading Challenge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TAKE a walk through the children’s and young adults section of the Nambucca Valley libraries and what jumps out at you is the huge array of books that contain the NSW Premier’s Reading Challenge (PRC) stickers.

If one of these colourful tags appears on a book it means that it is part of the Challenge.

These stickers display which age and year level that particular book is suitable for.

The staff at the Nambucca Valley Libraries are keen for those families and children that are taking part in the PRC this year to be aware that many of the titles from the PRC book list are available to borrow from either the Nambucca or Macksville branches.

Hayley from Nambucca Valley Libraries spoke to News Of The Area and said, “I’ve been working hard at keeping the PRC books up to date for the local libraries, and making sure that the community’s requests are met.”

There are many books on the PRC book list, and these vary each year.

230 new titles have been added so far to the PRC book list in 2022.

Sue, also from Nambucca Valley Libraries, added that the task of cataloguing the books for the PRC is huge but well worth it so that the titles were readily available for any students that were taking part in the Challenge.

There are five levels in the Challenge: K-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-9 and 9 plus.

These Challenge levels relate to school year levels.

A personal reading log is available at https://online.det.nsw.edu.au/prc/booklist/readingLog.html for readers to download to keep track of what they have read.

The PRC started on 28 February, and student entries close on 19 August.

It is possible to begin the Challenge at any time.

Go to https://online.det.nsw.edu.au/prc/home.html for more details.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN