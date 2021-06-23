Nambucca Valley Lions Fight Hard But Go Down To Port Macquarie Magpies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY 19 of June saw the mighty Nambucca Valley Lions travel down to Port Macquarie to take on the Magpies.

The Lions gave it a solid crack but ultimately went down to the Magpies 9.7 (61) – 5.5 (35).

It’s been a tough year for the lads from Nambucca so far with one win out of eight games but the attitude displayed from every player each week tells a different story.

It’s not just the game of footy that’s keeping the club running, it’s the lads that make up the team and their willingness to play and get together week in, week out and that is one of the key ingredients of a successful football club.

Players of the day belong to Coach L Stuart, A Clarke, C Mcdaid, D Mcinerney and M Townsend. Goal kickers were L Stuart, A Boatfield, A Baldwin and R McGrath.

The Nambucca Valley Lions have a home game this coming weekend the 26 June and take on the Sawtell Saints which should be a cracking game to watch, so put aside your Saturday chores and come watch the lads and cheer them on.

Game starts at 2pm at E.J Biffon Sports Ground.

By Jacob NEWBURY