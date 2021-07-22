Nambucca Valley Lions juniors celebrate 50 game milestone

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO young Nambucca Valley footy players celebrated a special milestone on the weekend, with Harry Devereaux and his team mate Miller Baade celebrating playing 50 games for the Nambucca Valley Lions.

The boys came out on top in their special match, beating the Sawtell Saints 82-20.

Congratulations to both players, and good luck with the remainder of the season.

Go Lions!