Nambucca Valley Lions juniors celebrate 50 game milestone Coffs Coast Sport News Of The Area by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 22, 2021 50 games for Harry Devereaux and Miller Baade. TWO young Nambucca Valley footy players celebrated a special milestone on the weekend, with Harry Devereaux and his team mate Miller Baade celebrating playing 50 games for the Nambucca Valley Lions. The boys came out on top in their special match, beating the Sawtell Saints 82-20. Congratulations to both players, and good luck with the remainder of the season. Go Lions! Miller on the left, Harry on the right.