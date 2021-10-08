Nambucca Valley local Kylie Saul takes on September’s ‘The Long Run’ for Prostate Cancer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SEPTEMBER was Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Born and bred local Kylie Saul joined thousands of people across Australia to participate in ‘The Long Run’, a 72km walk, run or wheel event that takes place throughout the month of September to raise much needed funds for those suffering from the silent killer, Prostate Cancer.

A total of 3888 men and women signed up for this years ‘The Long Run’.

Prostate Cancer is the most common cancer found in Australian men claiming the lives of nine men every single day.

CEO of the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia, Professor Jeff Dunn AO stated, “The charity has been overwhelmed by the support for the long run campaign.

“We know that 49 men will be diagnosed every day and sadly nine will die.

“We are asking all Australians to run, walk or wheel 72km throughout the month to symbolise our solidarity with men affected and to encourage more men to reach out for help when prostate cancer strikes.

“Men with prostate cancer face significantly higher rates of anxiety and depression, and a 70 percent increased risk of suicide death.”

Kylie’s aims in taking on this challenge were two-fold.

“I signed up for ‘The Long Run’ for men with prostate cancer not only to raise funds but much needed awareness.

“Men in their thirties are being diagnosed and it is too late.”

In an admirable effort, Kylie more than doubled her goal by running a massive 161 km during the month of September.

“Getting people aware of prostate cancer is so important,” Mrs Saul told News of the Area.

When asked how much she raised for this amazing effort she said, “$2,867.80, and people can still donate by heading over to https://www.thelongrun.org.au/fundraisers/kyliesaul/the-long-run-2021

During a lifetime, everyone will know someone that has been impacted by prostate cancer.

It is time to talk about it and make a difference.

The Long Run Campaign aims to raise $1.6 million dollars for Australian-based prostate cancer research and PCFA Specialist Nurses.

Congratulations to Kylie for taking part in and raising funds and awareness of such an important issue.

By Tamara MCWILLIAM