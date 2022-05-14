Nambucca Valley Orchid Society put on beautiful Mother’s Day Orchid Show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DELICIOUS fragrances filled the air of the Nambucca Heads Senior Citizens Hall from May 5-7 for the annual Mother’s Day Orchid Show held by the Nambucca Valley Orchid Society (NVOS).

Many smiling faces filled the room, glimpsed amongst the display of varied and colourful orchids on show.

The Grand Champion of the Mother’s Day Orchid Show in 2022 was entered by Dick Cooper, and the winning plant was a Kristen Debut.

Runner up was entered by Terry Pullen, and the orchid was a Vander.

Helen Boorer, Secretary of the Nambucca Valley Orchid Society, was able to check in the Society’s record books to discover the year that she joined, which was 1994.

Ms Boorer told News Of The Area the experience of being involved with the NVOS has been wonderful.

“I joined because I had orchids,” she said, “and I have learnt so much from being a member.

“There is so much to learn from each other, and it is such a friendly group.”

Grahame Beatton, President of the Society, also has an in-depth knowledge of orchids and how to tend to them to get them looking their best.

When asked about the Mother’s Day show Mr Beatton said, “It is great to have a show again with the COVID restrictions easing.

“The Senior Citizens Hall is a great venue to hold it.

“It has easy access, making it especially easy for the elderly.”

The last Mother’s Day Orchid Show held was in 2020; since then COVID restrictions had prevented the show from being held.

Alongside the array of orchids, set up in a corner, was an assortment of flower arrangements.

One of the creative makers of these delightful arrangements is Max Mackay, an original member of the NVOS.

Mr Mackay said the Nambucca Valley Orchid show has been running for close to 40 years.

The Nambucca Valley Orchid Society welcomes new members, of all ages and experience.

Meetings are at the Senior Centre, 11 Short Street Nambucca Heads.

1st Monday of each month, 7:00pm

Contact: Grahame Beatton, President, 65688978

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN