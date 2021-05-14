Nambucca Valley Orchid Society’s Autumn Orchid Show held at the Nambucca Senior Citizens Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca Valley Orchid Society (NVOS) celebrated the opening of the Autumn Orchid Show on Thursday 6 May.

The show ran for three days at the Nambucca Senior Citizens Club, 11 Kent Street Nambucca Heads.

The bi-annual Orchid Show has been running for approximately 40 years, and unfortunately was prevented from opening last year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The Society puts on the event for the Mother’s Day and Father’s Day weekend each year.

The President of the Nambucca Valley Orchid Society, Grahame Beatton, said that being able to put on the show again was welcomed by the public and all members.

When asked what the show means to members Grahame said, “It’s friendship and meeting the public.

“We get some people here who are in wheelchairs and they come down here and appreciate looking at the fine plants.”

The space at the Senior Citizens centre was well lit and offered plenty of room for the wide array of orchids that were put on display.

The Nambucca Heads Lions Club replaced the timber on the ramp leading into the Seniors club in preparation for the event, removing some damaged timber and therefore ensuring the long term safety of access to the centre.

The Seniors Club has applied for a grant to complete renovations on the centre to make it even more accessible for disabled members of the public.

According to Grahame, the Nambucca Valley Orchid Society is the biggest club on the coast, with members coming from Coffs Harbour, Kempsey and Woolgoolga to participate.

There were large tables set up with a range of orchids perched on them.

Grahame said the number of orchids on display was down in comparison to past shows owing to the weather.

With overcast days and a change in climate, Grahame explained that the flowering habits of the orchids had changed, with plants flowering at different times.

2021 is the first time that the Orchid Show has been held at the Seniors Centre, and Grahame acknowledged the Seniors Club for their willingness to work with the NVOS to ensure that the Show could be put on in the space.

There was a separate table of orchids and cut flowers for Mother’s Day, available for purchase at the Show.

The rest of the amazing display of orchids were for viewing pleasure and judging for the growers.

A range of prizes are awarded according to benchmarks that have been set over time.

But what makes for the perfect orchid?

“Trying to get a perfect shape.

“If we draw a circle around the flower.

“That’s what we are trying to achieve.

“For the perfect orchid, the perfect circle,” said Grahame.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN